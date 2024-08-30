Hyderabad: Swiggy genie steals laptop, demands Rs 15K to return it

Hyderabad: A Swiggy delivery executive has been accused of stealing a laptop sent as a package and demanding a ransom to return it to the customer.

Nishitha Gudipudi, a civil engineer posted on LinkedIn about the incident. According to her post, her husband booked the service of Swiggy Genie, the package delivery service offered by Swiggy, to transport a laptop in a backpack, from one office to another in Madhapur, Hyderabad. The delivery partner, who came and collected the bag, allegedly switched off his phone and went off the radar, before reaching the delivery address.

When her husband complained to the customer care of the delivery service, they failed to even identify the delivery partner, let alone locate him.

The customer was sent pictures of two persons by Swiggy, one of the accounts of the registered delivery person and another of the actual delivery person who came to pick up the package from the victim.

The LinkedIn post reveals that the victim was able to reach the delivery partner who went offline via WhatsApp. Nishitha’s husband was taken aback when the delivery agent demanded Rs 15,000 to return the laptop via Rapido, a bike taxi service.

The incident raised serious concerns over identity theft and potential security threats to customers, who would be welcoming the delivery partners at their doorstep.