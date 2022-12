Hyderabad: The city-based swimmer Sai Nihar Bikkina won his second bronze at the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) Open National Ranking Championship in the men’s 200-meter medley event on Thursday.

He placed third with a time of 2.12.94 seconds, while Shoan Ganguly and V Vinayak took first and second place, respectively.

Earlier, he won a bronze with a timing of 4.49.55 seconds in the men’s 400-meter medley event.