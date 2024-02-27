Hyderabad: Tamil Nadu resident held for cheating after 11 years

Hyderabad: The Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrested a man from Tamil Nadu who was allegedly involved in a cheating case and absconding for 11 years.

According to the additional DG CID Telangana, Shikha Goel, the arrested man Sambasiva Iyer Swaminathan, director of First Financial Services Limited, a resident of Chennai, cheated people to the tune of Rs 29 crore on pretext of acting as Book Running Lead Manager for IPO of M/s Ravi Kumar Distilleries Limited.

A case was registered against main accused Anil Beni Prasad and others, including Swaminathan, in 2013. Since the case was booked Swaminathan remained absconding.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against him. After his arrest, a special team produced Swaminathan before magistrate on Tuesday