Hyderabad: Tamil Nadu resident held for cheating after 11 years

The accused cheated people to the tune of Rs 29 crore on pretext of acting as Book Running Lead Manager for IPO of M/s Ravi Kumar Distilleries Limited

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th February 2024 7:41 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrested a man from Tamil Nadu who was allegedly involved in a cheating case and absconding for 11 years.

According to the additional DG CID Telangana, Shikha Goel, the arrested man Sambasiva Iyer Swaminathan, director of First Financial Services Limited, a resident of Chennai, cheated people to the tune of Rs 29 crore on pretext of acting as Book Running Lead Manager for IPO of M/s Ravi Kumar Distilleries Limited.

A case was registered against main accused Anil Beni Prasad and others, including Swaminathan, in 2013. Since the case was booked Swaminathan remained absconding.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against him. After his arrest, a special team produced Swaminathan before magistrate on Tuesday

