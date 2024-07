Hyderabad: A local court convicted a Tanzania national with 12 years of rigorous imprisonment for smuggling heroin and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

The person was caught by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on 21 June 2021 with heroin of Rs 19.37 crores. The DRI filed the chargesheet in the MSJ Court, LB Nagar, Hyderabad.

The court in Hyderabad after trial found the person guilty of drug smuggling and convicted them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.