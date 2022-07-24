Hyderabad: TDP leader’s house raided; 11 arrested for gambling

Hyderabad: West Zone Police on Saturday raided a house reportedly belonging to TDP leader Ravi Kumar Varma from Andhra Pradesh (AP) and 11 persons were arrested for gambling.

Kumar was not arrested, since he wasn’t playing cards. The ones taken into custody included businessmen and realtors from Hyderabad and AP. The Task force team seized cash worth Rs 19,50,000 during the raid.

In a similar case in June a close aide of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA Raja Singh was arrested for his alleged involvement in gambling. The police noticed six persons along with 38-year -old Yogesh Singh. Yogesh is the executive member of Golkonda Zilla formed by the BJP.