Hyderabad teacher imprisoned for 10 yrs for molesting minor boy

Hyderabad: A private teacher in the city, Ravindran Prakash who molested a minor boy received a ten-year prison term. The accused was charged with two similar offences against kids in the past.

On his way to class, a 15-year-old boy was allegedly molested by a 49-year-old private teacher. The victim’s father reported Ravindran Prakash to the Saroornagar police on June 2, 2018, alleging that the man had harassed his son sexually.

Reports claim that the accused, who frequently uses his smartphone to watch porn, exploited the victim’s weakness.

Prakash brought the minor boy to his residence where he sexually molested him. He then warned the minor of harsh repercussions if he notified anyone.

At the Saroornagar police station, a case was opened under the protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act based on the complaint. The culprit was taken into custody by Saroornagar inspector N Ch Ranga Swamy after he had gathered evidence and made the arrest.

After the inquiry was over, a charge sheet was presented in court. POCSO Court (LB Nagar) Judge Harisha handed down the decision in the case, sending the accused Ravindran Prakash Nayar to prison for 10 years and fining him USD 45,000.