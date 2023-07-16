Hyderabad teen wins prestigious Diana Award for ‘Strabi-cure’

Hyderabad: An 18-year-old Hyderabadi girl, Suha Zubair, was conferred the prestigious Diana Award 2023 for her exceptional commitment to creating and sustaining positive change in her community.

The award, named after late Princess of Wales, Diana, was established in 1999. Supported by both HRH The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Sussex, this award is presented by the charity bearing the same name. It is one of the most prestigious awards a youngster can receive for their humanitarian work.

The Diana Award honours those aged between nine to 25 working for the betterment of the community in any way.

Suha Zubair, who is currently preparing for NEET, has received the award for her remarkable groundbreaking initiative ‘Strabi-cure’ therapy with App to detect and provide rehabilitation exercises for children with early-onset strabismus.

Strabismus, a condition that Suha’s brother experienced, which took doctors four months to diagnose and had a risk of causing blindness.

In 2018, she began working on the Strabi-Cure project. When she was nine years old, she first assisted a friend who had a same eye condition out of compassion in her for humanity.

Suha’s dedication has helped over 50 children in her community receive appropriate treatment and raised awareness for the risks of late detection.

Suha Zubair helping kids with the device.

Upon achieving milestone Suha told Siasat.com, “Being honored with The Diana Award is an immensely significant achievement in my life. This recognition not only inspired me to continue making a positive impact on humanity but also motivated me to become a changemaker for good.”

This extraordinary achievement has garnered Suha numerous accolades, including the prestigious ‘Gore Innovation Award of Excellence in Social Innovation’ in the Diamond Challenge.

Suha had also been awarded with the Adi Shankara Young Scientists Award 2019 among the top 25 finalist. She also participated in AFS Global online Ideathon and worked on solutions to solve some existing problems during pandemic.

Suha Zubair’s work extends beyond the impact on individual lives. Her endeavors have ignited a flame of inspiration among her peers, propelling them to become changemakers themselves.