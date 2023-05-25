Hyderabad teenager falls to death from moving train in AP

Hyderabad: 14-year-old boy from the city fell off the exit door of a moving train near Pakala Railway Station, in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh.

The boy, Rahul Reddy, a resident of Kukatpally, was travelling to Chittoor with his grandmother on Venkatadri Express on Wednesday when the tragedy occurred.

According to the police, the boy who was asleep, woke up when the train was about to reach the railway station and told his grandmother that he was going to use the washroom.

However, he lost his balance before reaching the spot and slipped out of the open exit door of the train.

The railway protection force was alerted about the incident by fellow passengers. Rahul’s body was found on the track near Pakala station.

The cops then shifted the body to the Chittoor government hospital for autopsy following which it was reportedly handed over to the deceased’s family.

A case has been registered and a probe to investigate the scene is underway.