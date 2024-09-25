Hyderabad: Telangana govt issues GO for creation of 169 HYDRA posts

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued orders on Wednesday, September 25, sanctioning the creation of 169 posts under various categories to be filled on deputation basis for the Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA).

The posts include a commissioner of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) rank, 4 additional commissioners of superintendent of police (SP) rank, 5 deputy superintendents of police (DSP), 16 inspectors, 16 sub-inspectors, 3 reserve inspectors, 6 reserve sub-inspectors, an inspector (communications), 2 sub-inspectors (communications), 2 constables (communications), and 60 constables.

In addition to these, an analytical officer, 2 assistant analytical officers, a regional fire officer, an additional district fire officer, 12 station fire officers, a city planner, 3 deputy city planners, an executive engineer (irrigation), 3 deputy executive engineers (irrigation), 2 deputy executive engineers (PH), 10 assistant engineers (PH), a deputy secretary (finance department), a deputy collector, 3 MROs, 3 surveyors, an SRO, 3 superintendents, a forest range officer, a public relation officer, and a scientist (pollution control board) will be deputed.

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy decided to entrust more responsibilities to the disaster management department under the Greater Hyderabad limits. The department was rechristened as Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring Protection (HYDRA). Since then the agency has reclaimed several acres of land by demolishing unauthorised structures across Hyderabad.