Hyderabad: Telangana govt plans grand festivities for Sep 17

Hyderabad: More than one lakh people are expected to attend the main programme at NTR stadium, said Telangana state ministers. Elaborate plans to create a grand spectacle on ‘National Integration Day’ on September 17 including a bike rally.

Telangana minister for tribal welfare Sathyavathi Rathod along with animal husbandry minister T Srinivas Yadav and minister for culture V Srinivas Goud held a meeting with senior officials and reviewed the arrangements being made in connection with ‘Telangana National Integration Day’ at BRKR Bhavan on Sunday.

The ministers directed officials to make elaborate arrangements at the stadium as well as at the people’s plaza beside Tank Bund, where a colourful rally depicting the cultural and heritage aspects of the state with cultural troupes is being organised from. This rally will spread from People’s Plaza in Necklace Road all the way to NTR stadium.

Also Read Arrangements underway to organize T Liberation Day on grand scale: Kishan Reddy

It was also decided to organise a bike rally from the major entry points of the city. The pillion riders

will be holding big national flags during the rally. Ministers wanted that proper parking arrangements should be made nearer to NTR stadium so as to ensure that the participants are not made to walk long

distances to reach the venue.

Drinking water will be supplied on the entire route from People’s Plaza to NTR Stadium. The ministers also had an eye out on traffic routes. They asked the RTC to arrange buses to bring tribal citizens to the stadium.

All public representatives and officials belonging to the tribal community will attend the programme, they added.