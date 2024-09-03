Hyderabad: Telangana health min makes surprise visit to Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister Damodar Raja Narshimha paid an unannounced visit to the Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad on Tuesday morning, September 3. The minister’s visit caught the officials and visitors by surprise, who went on to inspect the hospital’s preparedness against seasonal diseases including dengue, chikungunya, norovirus, malaria, etc.

The minister met and enquired with the hospital superintendent, Dr Rajkumari about the status of the hospital, including the duty reports of the nursing staff, duty doctors, and the diagnosis data maintained by the hospital staff.

Upon the minister’s sudden visit, the state medical health secretary, Dr Christina and the special officer of state medical education, Dr N Vani also reached the hospital, to assist the state health minister’s inspection.

The state, especially the city of Hyderabad is witnessing a surge in seasonal diseases with 163 cases of dengue reported of the 5294 samples that were tested across Telangana in one day on Saturday, August 31.

This year, Telangana has reported approximately 152 more chikungunya cases than in previous years, indicating a troubling trend. Experts have noted that the commonly used method of fogging is becoming less effective in controlling mosquito breeding.

As a part of precautionary measures, the government is ramping up prevention efforts, by providing special beds, IV fluids, and essential medicines at all the public health facilities and ORS sachets are made available with ANMs, ASHAs, Anganwadi workers to meet any exigencies.