Hyderabad: Telangana’s education council to guide higher education boards

'Student Academic Verification Services' have been made available online to curb fake certificates in higher education and for quick verification.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 18th March 2023 8:05 pm IST
Telangana's education council to guide higher education boards

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will take measures to strengthen and guide other higher education boards and councils of other states.

The decision came unanimously during the All-India State Higher Education Councils meeting held here on Friday.

The two-day consultative meet of all State Higher Education Councils (SHECs) was held on March 16 and 17, under the aegis of TSCHE, which saw a participation of 24 representatives from 15 states.

Also Read
Hyderabad: TSCHE organises meet; discusses drugs, anti-ragging

Addressing the meeting, the National Education Planning and Administration Agency, Centre for Policy Research in Higher Education Director Prof. Pradeep Kumar Mishra opined that the council was at the forefront of introducing reforms in the field of higher education.

TSCHE chairman Prof. R Limbadri presented its progress report while the vice-chairman Prof. Venkataramana and Prof. Limbadri explained that girls and women are enrolling in higher education institutions in large numbers across Telangana owing to the special initiative taken by the state government.

He further informed that ‘Student Academic Verification Services’ have been made available online to curb fake certificates in higher education and for quick verification.

TSCHE vice chairman and Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) vice chancellor Prof. V Venkata Ramana said the state government and TSCHE were taking measures to encourage students towards innovation and entrepreneurship.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 18th March 2023 8:05 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button