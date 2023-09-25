Hyderabad: Telugu folk singer Epuri Somanna joins BRS

Somanna, who was actively involved in the Telangana statehood movement, used his songs to mobilise significant amount of support for the movement

Rewoned folk singer,Epuri Somanna .

Hyderabad: Renowned folk singer and Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress (YSR) Telangana spokesperson Epuri Somanna joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday.

Epruti Somanna donned a pink scarf, joining the party in the presence of BRS senior leader and MLC S Madhusudhana Chari. Earlier on Friday, Somanna, who is popular among the masses with his folk songs, met the BRS working present KT Rama Rao and expressed his interest in joining the BRS.

Speaking at the event, Madhusudhana Chari said that mhief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has promised that the Telangana artist and new candidates would get due respect in the party and the opportunity to serve the public of the state. 

Somanna also expressed his side and said that the state development initiatives and welfare schemes prompted him to join hands with the KCR-led government. He further said that there is no alternative to CM KCR in leading Telangana, and claimed he has brought water to parched soil.

Somanna, who was actively involved in the Telangana statehood movement, used his songs to mobilise a significant amount of support for the movement. The BRS (earlier TRS) government honoured his contributions by offering him a position in the government after the State was formed. He, however, first joined the Congress before switching to the YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP).

Somanna’s decision to join the party was hailed by KTR. The decision to join the party was made at a time when the BRS party was lacking a folk singer following the demise of singer Sai Chand. Somanna would perform in the BRS party programmes.

