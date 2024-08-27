Hyderabad temple vandalisation: BJP workers hold protest rally at Edi Bazar

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and members of various right-wing organisations took out a rally at Edi Bazaar to protest against the desecration of a temple located at Rakshapuram in the Old City area that happened earlier in the day.

The protestors walked through the Muslim-dominated lanes and attempted to lay siege to the office of Riyatsathnagar AIMIM corporator Saleem Baig.

Right-wing groups staged a rally protesting the desecration of a temple in Rakshapuram, Hyderabad. They marched through Muslim-majority areas in Eidi Bazaar and tried to lay siege to AIMIM corporator Saleem Baig's office, accusing him of involvement in the incident. The man’s… pic.twitter.com/Evog7g6UBT — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 27, 2024

They alleged that the AIMIM corporator was involved in the act.

The protest was finally called off in the evening after police assured to take stringent action against all those involved.

BJP leader Madhavi Latha protested after a person from another religious community entered the temple and ransacked it. While the motivations behind the incident remain unclear, the man’s family claimed that he is suffering from mental health issues and is undergoing treatment at the Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda.

BJP Worker Madhavi Latha Spreads Fake News About Temple Attacks in Hyderabad



Hyderabad, August 26, 2024: Madhavi Latha, a BJP worker and former MP candidate from Hyderabad, has been accused of spreading fake news after she claimed in a video that 16 temples were attacked in… pic.twitter.com/5k1ucEkDwB — Minhaj Hussain Syeed (@MinhajHussains) August 27, 2024

Following the incident, tension prevailed in the area on Monday night too.

Staging a sit-in, she expressed concerns over the vandalization of the temple. “I was told that 16 temples have been demolished. Is this a joke? There have been other similar reports,” she has alleged.

It should be noted that there is no verified evidence to support the BJP leader’s claims.