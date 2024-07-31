Hyderabad: Tension in Hayathnagar over woman’s suicide

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Hayathnagar in city suburbs on Wednesday, July 31, over the death of a woman who reportedly died by suicide at her house.

According to reports, Ramavath Divya, 21 years old, a native of Yacharam in Ibrahimpatnam, was married to an auto driver Ramavath Shiva, 23 years old and they have a six-month-old daughter.

On Tuesday, July 30, Divya hanged herself on the ceiling fan in the house and ended her life due to family issues. On information, the Hayathnagar police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

On Wednesday morning, July 31, relatives of Divya gathered at Hayathnagar and staged a protest demanding the police take tough action against Shiva and investigate the incident as they all suspected that the woman was murdered.

A few people from the crowd barged into Hayathnagar police station and attempted to attack Shiva. In the melee, a few policemen who were inside the police station were reportedly injured. The police used mild force to send the mob out of the police station.

Additional police forces were sent to the police station to guard the premises and prevent an outbreak of law and order.