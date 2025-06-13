Hyderabad: TGANB discusses methods to tackle emerging threats

TGANB Director, Sandeep Shandilya, urged delegates to share information while handling the interstate cases and operations.

Telangana DGP Jitendra and TGANB director Sandeep Shandilya with other officials at the convergence meeting
Telangana DGP Jitendra and TGNAB director Sandeep Shandilya at the meeting

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) on Thursday, June 12, held a convergence meeting of drug enforcement agencies in Hyderabad.

The meeting was organised to initiate a structured mechanism for collaborative enforcement efforts. The convergence meeting aimed to bring together stakeholders from neighbouring states to foster operational collaboration, deliberate on emerging threats, and agree upon actionable strategies to combat drug trafficking in a unified and coordinated manner.

Speaking at the meeting, DGP Jitender stated that Telangana stands on ‘zero tolerance’ towards drugs and requested the delegates to cooperate with each other to curb the drug menace.

TGANB Director, Sandeep Shandilya, urged delegates to share information while handling the interstate cases and operations.

Officials from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, NCB, Enforcement Directorate and DRI, among others, have participated.

