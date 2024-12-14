Hyderabad: TGFDC launches overnight-stay nature camp at Chilkur forest

The nature camp includes trekking, bird-watching, rock-climbing, rappelling, sky-walk, bonfire and more.

Published: 14th December 2024 8:18 pm IST
TGFDC organises overnight-stay nature camps for students and families at Manchirevula in Chilkur reserve forest.

Hyderabad: To encourage people to connect with nature and make them aware of the importance of forests, the Telangana Forest Development Corporation Ltd (TGFDC) is organising “Rock Bay Nature Camp” at the Forestrek Park of Manchirevula in Chilkur Reserve Forest under the brand name “Deccan Woods & Trails.”

The Friday night overnight camping experience is provided at a fully established campsite for nature lovers, school and college students in an eco-friendly way.

School children hailing from Radiant High School of Naspur in Mancherial district enjoyed the first overnight-stay nature camp which was launched on Friday, December 13.

It was supervised by TGFDC FRO eco-tourism S Srinivas, projects manager of eco-tourism K Suman and head naturalist Akhil among other staff.

The campers assembled at the park’s entrance where they were briefed about the scheduled events, timings, and the do’s and don’ts.

The camp started with a nature walk along with an explanation of the uses of various forest trees. The participants were taken to adventurous activities like rock climbing, rappelling, commando-net and sky-walk.

The school children were given a demo on how to pitch a tent and remove it. The participants pitched their tents at the campsite where a bonfire was organised, along with a few events that the participants enjoyed.

On Saturday morning the children were taken for a bird-walk and trekking. The campers were provided bird-walk brochures and binoculars to identify the birds they could see through the various hillocks in the park.

Team building activities like the roller-coaster, number stamping, balloon train, and transporting the water were held.

“Our aim is to make the participants connect with nature and know the importance of forests, as many were lacking it. TGFDC will organise only alcohol-prohibited camps, where every family can participate and take immense pleasure in the company of nature,” executive director of eco-tourism Ranjeet Nayak told Siasat.com

