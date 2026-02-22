Hyderabad: TGRERA flags realty firms over illegal advertisements

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) on Saturday, February 21, issued show cause notices to several construction firms over illegal advertising.

Construction firms, including Vertex Virat, Godrej Properties, Navnami Elevate, Swargaseema Ameya, and Thirumala Hills, among others, were served notices for flouting the rules.

In some advertisements, the registration number was mentioned; however, the advertisements did not comply with RERA regulations regarding font size and clarity.

In the Ameya project of Swargaseema Construction, the authority found that the project, registered as a layout, was described as a residential project, along with other disclosure violations.

RERA issues warning

The RERA warned promoters, developers, real estate agents and advertising platforms against the release of pre-launch advertisements or soliciting investments without obtaining valid TG-RERA registration.

The authority said that only those real estate firms which are registered with it are allowed to advertise according to the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

The act states that Projects above 500 square meters or more than eight units must be registered, The advertisements must a valid RERA identification number must be displayed on them. The Act dosen’t allow pre -launch marketing or promotions without approval.