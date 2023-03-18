Hyderabad: The next decade belongs to India, says CII president

Hyderabad: President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Sanjiv Bajaj said that for any country to achieve sustained economic growth, taking risks is essential. He was speaking at the CII’s annual regional summit on “South India@100: Going Beyond Boundaries”.

The chairman of Bajaj Finserv Ltd Sanjiv Bajaj said, “The next decade belongs to India. We have a vibrant innovation ecosystem in the country. The top three developments in the next 25 years would be in physical and digital infrastructure.”

Director General of CII Chandrajit Banerjee said “The digital universe in 25 years will likely be characterized by a greater integration of technology into daily lives, 2047 will see an increasingly important role in the digital world”.

Chairperson of CII Suchitra Ella said that India has been making great strides in improving its ecosystem for innovation which is evident in its improvement in the Global Innovation Index. “India is ranked 40th in the Global Innovation Index 2022. India has also performed well in areas such as Knowledge creation, impact, and diffusion. We need to build adequate infrastructure that supports this innovation,” she added.