Hyderabad: Theft at Vasthu expert’s home, Rs 4 cr worth property stolen

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 16th September 2023 2:33 pm IST
Hyderabad: In a major heist in the city, burglars targeted the house of well-known Vasthu expert at Ameerpet and decamped with cash and property worth Rs 4 crore.

The house owner V L N Chowdhury, who is a Vasthu expert went to his native place on September 12 and returned on Friday late at night.

After coming to his house he found the door lock broken and all cupboards ransacked.

The man found 500 grams of gold jewelry, silver articles, laptops, and cash Rs 3.7 crore cash missing.

He told police that he kept the cash in the house to purchase new property.

The Madhuranagar police booked and formed special teams to catch the burglars.

