Hyderabad: Thief dies after storage unit collapses during robbery attempt

CCTV footage show the metal stuctture toppling over and crushing him

Published: 25th August 2024 4:10 pm IST
Hyderabad: A suspected thief died on Sunday, August 25, after a storage unit he was trying to steal from collapsed and crushed him. The incident occurred at a popular fast-food restaurant in Yellareddyguda near Kapra.

According to Madhuranagar police the deceased is yet to be identified. CCTV footage shows the alleged thief trying to open a storage unit when the metal structure toppled and fell over him killing him on the spot.

The police have registered a case and collected CCTV visuals from the vicinity and are trying to identify the deceased.

