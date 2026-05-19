Hyderabad: Thorrur, Kurmalguda, Bahadurpally open plot auctions fetch Rs 83 cr

Rajiv Swagruha Corporation auctioned 85 plots in Thorrur, Kurmalguda and Bahadurpally, generating nearly ₹83 crore revenue.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 19th May 2026 8:06 am IST
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Hyderabad: Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation generated nearly Rs 83 crore through the open auction of 85 residential plots in Thorrur, Kurmalguda and Bahadurpally on Monday, May 18.

The plots, located in fast-developing areas near Hyderabad’s outskirts, received a strong response from bidders during the auction conducted at a private function hall in Pedda Amberpet. Bidders offered prices significantly higher than the upset price fixed by the corporation.

Strong response for Thorrur plots

The highest demand was recorded for plots in Thorrur, located close to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the IT corridor in Adibatla.

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A total of 66 plots measuring between 200 and 700 square yards were auctioned in Thorrur. The minimum price was fixed at Rs 25,000 per square yard, while the average bid touched around Rs 32,500 per square yard.

The highest bid in the layout reached Rs 45,500 per square yard, the corporation said.

Good prices in Kurmalguda, Bahadurpally

In Kurmalguda, located near the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) and the Research Centre Imarat, 11 plots measuring between 200 and 400 square yards were put up for auction.

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The minimum price for Kurmalguda plots was fixed at Rs 20,000 per square yard, while the highest successful bid touched Rs 27,500 per square yard.

Meanwhile, eight plots in Bahadurpally, situated along the Outer Ring Road, also attracted competitive bidding.

The Bahadurpally plots measured between 200 and 1,000 square yards. While the minimum price was fixed at Rs 27,000 per square yard, the highest bid reached Rs 40,500 per square yard.

Prime peripheral locations

Officials said the layouts attracted strong interest due to their proximity to key infrastructure projects, including the ORR, the proposed Future City development zone, IT corridors and the airport region.

The corporation had previously conducted auctions in some of these layouts as part of its efforts to monetise land assets and mobilise revenue.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 19th May 2026 8:06 am IST

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