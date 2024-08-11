Hyderabad: Three arrested for mobile theft, 25 phones recovered

Published: 11th August 2024

Hyderabad: The special zonal crime team of the central crime station on August 9 arrested three persons on charges of mobile theft and seized 25 phones from them.

The accused were identified as 35-year-old Uppadhi Daya a resident of Mallepally; 35-year-old Mohammed Jahangir a resident of Mallepally and 65-year-old Vinod Kumar Tiwari, a resident of Kachiguda.

Daya was previously booked under five cases of mobile theft under Humayun Nagar, Domalguda, Hussaini Alam, Gudimalkapur, Chaderghat and Afzalgunj police limits while Jahagir was booked under one case in Mangalhat police limit.

