Hyderabad: Three booked for raising slogans at Makkah Masjid

Hyderabad: The Hussainialam police have booked three persons from two neighbouring states for allegedly outraging the sentiments of the Muslim community by raising ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogans at Historic Makkah Masjid two days ago.

Syed Qaiseruddin police head constable working with Hussainialam police and security in-charge of Makkah Masjid has filed a complaint with the police alleging that while he was performing duty at Masjid, three persons Makkah Masjid and sat on Masjid steps, thereafter the trio persons suddenly raised “Jai Sri Ram” Slogans.

Upon hearing the slogans, the members of the Muslim community gathered within the vicinity of the Mosque and raised an objection to the act.

“The police head constable along with the other security staff including three home guards immediately caught three persons identified as Venkat, Amol both hailing from Maharashtra and Vishal of Karnataka,” said J Priyanka sub-inspector Hussainilam police station. The police in the FIR alleged that the three persons tried to disturb the criminal breach of peace at Makkah Masjid.

A case under IPC sections 295(A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 298 (Uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) has been booked against them and they were arrested.