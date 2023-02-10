Hyderabad: Three convicted for assaulting traffic cop in 2018

Updated: 10th February 2023 5:57 pm IST
Hyderabad: The XII Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Nampally on Friday convicted three persons for allegedly obstructing and assaulting a traffic police personnel on duty.

On October 8 2018 Traffic home guard V Janardhan was performing his duties at Niloufer Hospital X Road near Nampally and was capturing photos of those violating the traffic rules.

Three persons Ghouse Khan, Jafer Khan and Saber objected and entered into an argument with the home guard. Later the trio assaulted the cop with their hands, tore his shirt and obstructed his duties.

The traffic home guard had lodged a complaint with the Nampally law and order police station upon which a case under the Indian Penal Code section 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered and a charge sheet was also filed.

The court also held a trial in the case and they were found guilty. The Nampally court convicted the three persons Ghouse khan, Jafer khan and Saber for six months of simple imprisonment.

