Hyderabad: Three detained for torching vehicles in Hayathnagar

Hyderabad: Three individuals who allegedly set four automobiles on fire due to personal rivalry were detained by the Hayathnagar police.

The detained individuals were identified as Hayathnagar residents S Chintu, 20, P Narsimha, 20, and Gurram Jaipal, 20.

“Chintu was seeking personal revenge against K Ganesh because the latter was in a romantic relationship with Chintu’s sister. The three suspects, believing the vehicles belonged to Ganesh, set fire to three two-wheelers and an auto trolley on two separate occasions. Actually, the automobiles belonged to some other people,” stated Hayathnagar inspector, H Venkateshwarlu.

Using security cameras, the police identified the three individuals and apprehended them.