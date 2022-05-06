Hyderabad: Three held for adulteration in LPG cylinder

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 6th May 2022 1:04 pm IST
Hyderabad: Three held for adulteration in LPG cylinder
Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team of the Rachkonda Police along with Jawaharnagar police on Thursday arrested three persons in connection with adulteration of LPG cylinders.

The accused were identified as K Dayakar, Praveen and Babu, who are employed at a gas agency at Gabbilapet in Jawaharnagar. The police seized 11 full cylinders, 1 empty cylinder, gas filling rods, an auto trolley and other hand tools from the accused.

The accused used to gather empty cylinders, while on duty. They would use half of the gas from unused cylinders to fill the empty ones.

They replenished the half filled cylinders with water and delivered the same to customers. The police said that the group was involved in this activity for about one month.

