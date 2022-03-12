Hyderabad: Three injured in a fight with swords, knives

Hyderabad: Three persons were injured in an incident after members of the same community clashed with sticks, stones, and swords in Kukatpally on Friday.

In a video that has been doing rounds on the internet, it can be seen that the fight that began with blows soon escalated to people picking up sticks and stones, to retaliate. After a while, they resorted to swords and knives. According to police, the families have been on loggerheads for a long time. Police say that the injured are now out of danger.

“The two families have been having disputes for a long time. Recently too there were tensions over colony elections. On Friday, a person passed comments on a member of the other family while he was returning from a local store and this snowballed into a clash,” said a police officer.

The Cyberabad police received complaints from both sides and a case of attempt to murder was registered.