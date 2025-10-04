Hyderabad: Three shops damaged in fire at Alwal, no casualties

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at Arun Cycle Shop in Lothukunta, Alwal, on Saturday, October 4, completely gutting the store and spreading to the adjoining two shops. No casualties were reported.

The fire was spotted at around 11:20 am. A total of four fire tenders were deployed at the scene, including two from Secunderabad, one from Snorkel fire station and another from Malkajgiri.

“It took almost an hour to extinguish the fire. The cycle shop has been destroyed, while an adjoining medical shop was partially damaged. A signboard and an AC from another cloth shop was also damaged,” an official from the Secunderabad fire station told Siasat.com.

The cause of the fire is under investigation; however, officials suspect it to be an electrical fire. Total damages are estimated at Rs 5-6 lakh.