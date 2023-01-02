Hyderabad: TIFR invites applications for Project Associate-II

Hyderabad: The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Hyderabad (TIFRH) has invited applications for the position of Project Associate-II under a joint project between TIFRH and DRDO.

The development of a magnetometer sensor package for atomic magnetometers with sensitivity in the Femto Tesla range will be taken up by the project associate while working in Rajalakshmi’s lab at TIFRH.

Also Read CRPF recruitment 2023: Applications invited for 1458 vacancies

The candidate will receive a certificate from TIFRH and DYSL-QT, Pune on completion of the project.

Interested people can mail to raji@tifrh.res.in. for further details.

Details of the position

Duration: 1 year, and it is extendable up to 18 months based on the performance

Salary: Rs 35,000 per month and admissible HRA

Eligibility: MSc in Physics or Bachelor/Master’s degree in technology in relevant engineering or equivalent (with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA).

How to apply

Interested candidates can apply by writing a short story in 500 words about their research interests.

The write-up, along with the CV and list of names and e-mail addresses of 2 referees, must be forwarded to the above-mentioned mail id, with the subject quoted as ‘Application for Project Associate- II’ by January 31, 2023.

Visit the website for details.