Hyderabad to become first city to achieve 100% sewage treatment: KTR

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will become the first city to achieve 100 percent sewage treatment, a significant step towards the Musi River rejuvenation. On Wednesday, September 25, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) visited a completed sewage treatment plant (STP) in Fatehnagar, Kukatpally.

Giving details of the project, KTR said it was undertaken by the previous BRS government, involving 31 STPs with a combined capacity of 1,259.50 MLD, at an investment of Rs 3,866 crore.

Once completed, these STPs will treat the sewage water of the entire Hyderabad city, KTR said.

The 31 STPs are built in the following areas: Durgam Cheruvu, Kokapet, Miralam Site-I, Pedda Cheruvu, Nalla Cheruvu-1, Miyapur-Patelcheruvu, Safilguda, Nagole, Khajakunta, Fathenagar-1, Vennelagadda, Nallagandla, Mullakathuwa Cheruvu, Shivalaya Nagar, Palapitta Park, Attapur-1, Ramacheruvu, Rainbow Vista, Attapur-2, Amberpet.

Later, while speaking to reporters, KTR said the work was started with the aim of making Hyderabad a dirty water-free city.

The sewage treatment was launched at a cost of Rs 3,866 crore by the BRS government, KTR said adding, that its progress was slowed down after the Congress government came to power.

“What is the need to treat the closed water again when the water treated by these STPs is going to closed? The government should give more priority to this program to remove the people of Hyderabad city from dirty water and try to complete it immediately,” KTR said.