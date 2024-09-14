Ganesh immersion in Hyderabad: 25K police officers to be deployed

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand on Saturday, September 14 announced that 25,000 police officials will be deployed across the city for the Ganesh idol immersion scheduled on September 17 ensuring comprehensive security and smooth conduct of the event.

Anand, alongside other officials, has been inspecting the immersion routes and coordinating with various departments to ensure a smooth Ganesh idol immersion. High-level committees and zonal commissioners are actively overseeing the preparations, including inspecting smaller processions, to facilitate a well-organized event.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is actively preparing for the Ganesh idol immersion by filling potholes and clearing trees and wires along the roads to ensure a smooth and safe procession.

During the inspection, Anand told the media that the arrangements were being made as per the requirement of the pandal organisers. “We are watching the idols in the tricommissariat area coming towards Hussain Sagar to be immersed peacefully. Arrangements have been made for grand immersion at Hussain Sagar,” he added.

Cranes and vehicles have been deployed at Hussain Sagar for the Ganesh idol immersion. The Khairatabad Ganesh idol is scheduled to be immersed at 6:30 pm on Tuesday. Mandap organisers will complete all rituals overnight and transport the idol to Khairatabad for immersion in the morning.

The Telangana Praja Palna Day will be held under the leadership of chief minister A Revanth Reddy at the public garden.

Under the leadership of the BJP, the parade will be held on the ground. Additionally, there will be a large rally under the leadership of MIM in South Zone.

The GHMC will deploy 15,000 employees to manage the immersion event. They have arranged for sanitation, portable toilets, and food services to accommodate those participating in the immersion.



New lamps will be installed on main roads that are currently unlit, and all pending work is expected to be completed within the next two days.

GHMC commissioner Amrapali Kata stated, “We hope the immersion will conclude on the morning of September 19. Stationary and mobile cranes will be positioned at all major ponds in Hyderabad.”