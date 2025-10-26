Hyderabad to face 18 hr water supply disruption from Oct 27

Hyderabad: Due to pipeline works undertaken by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and the Hyderabad water board along the National Highway-44 from Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm Road, several areas in Hyderabad will face disruptions in their water supply on starting from 12:00 pm on October 27 till 6:00 am on October 28.

Water supply will be affected in the following areas:

Nallagutta, Prakash Nagar, Mekalamandi, Buddh Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Patigadda

Bholakpur, Kawadiguda, Sitafal Mandi

Hasmathpet, Ferozguda, Goutham Nagar

Bulk consumers: South Central Railway Secunderabad, Military Engineer Services, Begumpet Airport

Balamrai Pump House, Balamrai Checkpost, Boinpally and AOC Railway Colony (SCB limits)

Residents in the above localities are requested to use water judiciously during this period.