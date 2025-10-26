Hyderabad to face 18 hr water supply disruption from Oct 27

Hyderabad: Due to pipeline works undertaken by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and the Hyderabad water board along the National Highway-44 from Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm Road, several areas in Hyderabad will face disruptions in their water supply on starting from 12:00 pm on October 27 till 6:00 am on October 28.
Water supply will be affected in the following areas:
- Nallagutta, Prakash Nagar, Mekalamandi, Buddh Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Patigadda
- Bholakpur, Kawadiguda, Sitafal Mandi
- Hasmathpet, Ferozguda, Goutham Nagar
- Bulk consumers: South Central Railway Secunderabad, Military Engineer Services, Begumpet Airport
- Balamrai Pump House, Balamrai Checkpost, Boinpally and AOC Railway Colony (SCB limits)
Residents in the above localities are requested to use water judiciously during this period.