Hyderabad to face 18 hr water supply disruption from Oct 27

Several areas in Hyderabad will face disruptions in their water supply on starting from 12:00 pm on October 27 till 6:00 am on October 28.

Published: 26th October 2025 2:46 pm IST
Hyderabad: Due to pipeline works undertaken by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and the Hyderabad water board along the National Highway-44 from Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm Road, several areas in Hyderabad will face disruptions in their water supply on starting from 12:00 pm on October 27 till 6:00 am on October 28.

Water supply will be affected in the following areas:

  • Nallagutta, Prakash Nagar, Mekalamandi, Buddh Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Patigadda
  • Bholakpur, Kawadiguda, Sitafal Mandi
  • Hasmathpet, Ferozguda, Goutham Nagar
  • Bulk consumers: South Central Railway Secunderabad, Military Engineer Services, Begumpet Airport
  • Balamrai Pump House, Balamrai Checkpost, Boinpally and AOC Railway Colony (SCB limits)

Residents in the above localities are requested to use water judiciously during this period.

