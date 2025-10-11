Hyderabad to face 36-hour drinking water disruption from Oct 13

Hyderabad: Several parts of Hyderabad will witness a 36-hour drinking water supply disruption between October 13 and October 14, due to major repair works on the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project (Phase-III).
The shutdown will be in effect from 6 am on October 13 to 6 pm on October 14.
The repair works is being conducted on a 2375 mm diameter pipeline between Kodandapur and Godakondla.
Water supply disruption at these places in Hyderabad
According to a release by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), water disruption will take place in:
- Gachibowli
- Kondapur
- Madhapur
- Jubilee Hills
- Mehdipatnam
- Golconda
- Langer Houz
- Bandlaguda
- Rajendranagar
- Vanasthalipuram
- Uppal
- Boduppal and nearby localities
The HMWSSB has urged residents in the affected zones to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously during the maintenance period.