Hyderabad to face 36-hour drinking water disruption from Oct 13

The shutdown will be in effect from 6 am to 6 pm.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th October 2025 10:12 pm IST
drinking water
Hyderabad to witness drinking water supply

Hyderabad: Several parts of Hyderabad will witness a 36-hour drinking water supply disruption between October 13 and October 14, due to major repair works on the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project (Phase-III).

The shutdown will be in effect from 6 am on October 13 to 6 pm on October 14.

The repair works is being conducted on a 2375 mm diameter pipeline between Kodandapur and Godakondla.

Water supply disruption at these places in Hyderabad

According to a release by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), water disruption will take place in:

  • Gachibowli
  • Kondapur
  • Madhapur
  • Jubilee Hills
  • Mehdipatnam
  • Golconda
  • Langer Houz
  • Bandlaguda
  • Rajendranagar
  • Vanasthalipuram
  • Uppal
  • Boduppal and nearby localities

The HMWSSB has urged residents in the affected zones to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously during the maintenance period.

