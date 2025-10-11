Hyderabad to face 36-hour drinking water disruption from Oct 13

Hyderabad: Several parts of Hyderabad will witness a 36-hour drinking water supply disruption between October 13 and October 14, due to major repair works on the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project (Phase-III).

The shutdown will be in effect from 6 am on October 13 to 6 pm on October 14.

The repair works is being conducted on a 2375 mm diameter pipeline between Kodandapur and Godakondla.

Water supply disruption at these places in Hyderabad

According to a release by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), water disruption will take place in:

Gachibowli

Kondapur

Madhapur

Jubilee Hills

Mehdipatnam

Golconda

Langer Houz

Bandlaguda

Rajendranagar

Vanasthalipuram

Uppal

Boduppal and nearby localities

The HMWSSB has urged residents in the affected zones to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously during the maintenance period.