Hyderabad to face water supply disruption due to pump repairs

Hyderabad: Drinking water supply will be disrupted in several areas of Hyderabad city on Wednesday, June 26, and Thursday, June 27, due to urgent repairs on the NRV valve of the second pump at the Kondapur pump house, part of the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Scheme Phase-II.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has urged residents in the affected areas to use water sparingly.

The Krishna Drinking Water Supply Scheme Phase-II provides water to many parts of Greater Hyderabad. However, the NRV valve of the second pump at the Kondapur pump house requires unexpected repairs, prompting officials to undertake restoration work on a war footing.

According to an official press release, drinking water supply will be completely disrupted in numerous areas under the jurisdiction of Operations and Maintenance Divisions – 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10(A), 10(B), 13, 14, 16, and 20 of HMWSSB. While partial disruptions may occur in a few areas, others will receive water with reduced pressure

The areas where water supply will be disrupted include NPA, Mir Alam, Balapur, Maisaram, Barkas Bhojagutta, Allabanda, Mekalamandi, Bholakpur, Chilkalguda, Tarnaka, Lalapet, Bouddha Nagar, Marredpally, Control Room, Railways, MES, Cantonment, Prakash Nagar, Patigadda, Hasmathpet, Ferozeguda, Gautam Nagar, Vaishali Nagar, BN Reddy Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Autonagar, Alkapuri Colony, Mahendra Hills, Elugutta, Ramantapur, Uppal, Nacharam, Habsiguda, Chilkanagar, Beerappagadda, Budwel, Shastripuram, Meerpet, Badangpet and Shamshabad.