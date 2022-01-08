Hyderabad to get 27 new Basti Dawakhanas

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will set up 27 new Basti Dawakhanas in the city, to ensure quality health services to the urban people.

Most people in the slum areas face issues in accessing quality health care, hence they are dependent on the government-run clinics. Basti Dawakhanas were initiated by the Telangana government in 2018, with an aim to make health services affordable for the urban poor.

A recent press release from the GHMC said, “The State government has planned to set up 300 Basti Dawakhanas and 256 are already operational. Works pertaining to 27 new facilities are underway at a brisk pace,”

In the month of December last year, Telangana Health minister T. Harish Rao announced the launch of 288 new Basti Dawakhanas in the city by June 2. “The 288 Basthi Dawakhanas across other urban centers in Telangana will be established in two phases and will be ready by 2 June.” he had mentioned.

These clinics include services such as OPD consultation, teleconsultation, basic lab diagnosis, treatment of minor illnesses, and immunisation. Other services provided include prenatal and postnatal care, family planning, and screening for anaemia, blood pressure, and blood sugar. These neighbourhood clinics will also organize cancer awareness and other programs.