Hyderabad to get first flight restaurant as Pista House set to launch it in Dec

Hyderabad: Pista House, the popular eatery of Hyderabad, is going to launch the city’s first flight restaurant in December. It will be launched at Shamirpet.

For setting up the flight restaurant in the city, the eatery has bought Air India’s first Airbus-320. Now, efforts are being made to turn the spot of the restaurant in such a manner that it should give an exact feeling of the airport.

As per the proposal, there will runway, security check, boarding pass-styled tickets, etc. There will be 150 seats on the plane.

Challenges faced by Pista House for flight restaurant in Hyderabad

After buying the plane, Pista House faced challenges while transporting it from Kochi to Hyderabad.

On the way, it was stuck at an underpass in Bapatla district, Andhra Pradesh. With the help of Medarmetla police, the plane was pulled out of the underpass.

Later, it was diverted through the Korisapadu underpass.

Pista House in Hyderabad

Pista House started its journey in the restaurant business in 1997 when it launched its first hotel in Shalibanda. As of now, it has 32 branches in the city.

Established by an enterprising businessman Mohd Abdul Majeed, the chain of restaurants is planning to open food courts in Dubai, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore.

It also exports its bakeries, confectioneries, and haleem to North America, Gulf, South East Asia, Europe, etc.

Now, Pista House is going to try something new in Hyderabad by starting a flight restaurant.

Is it first flight restaurant in India?

Though it is the first flight restaurant in Hyderabad, it is not unique for people from other parts of the country as such eateries are available in other cities.

It exists in Patna’s Hajipur, Haryana’s Gurgaon, Gujarat’s Vadodara, etc.

The most recent one that was opened last year was on the Tarsali bypass in Vadodara city. It has the capacity to accommodate 102 people.

Apart from it, the waiters and servers are dressed as air hostesses and stewards at the flight restaurant in Vadodara.

It is expected that a similar model will be followed at Pista House’s flight restaurant in Hyderabad.