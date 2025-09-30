Hyderabad to get India’s first Chota Bheem Cafe: What to expect

Like every other Indian kid, children in Hyderabad have also grown up cheering for Chhota Bheem, the orange-dhoti-clad hero of Dholakpur. This December, their animated favourite will step out of the screen and into the real world as Hyderabad prepares to host India’s first-ever Chhota Bheem Cafe in Hitech City.

According to multiple media reports, two outlets are scheduled to launch in Hyderabad, marking the starting point before the concept expands to other metropolitan areas and Tier-2 cities. The plan is to roll out 50 cafes by 2026 and eventually scale to 300 across India, followed by an international presence.

Hyderabad leads the way

Media reports reveal that Hyderabad has been chosen as the launchpad since it is home to Green Gold Animation, the studio behind the iconic character, and also offers a strong urban consumer base. The city’s mix of cosmopolitan growth and cultural connections makes it an ideal test ground for an Indian-themed cafe before a national rollout.

The Chota Bheem Cafe also represents a significant moment for Indian intellectual property. While global mascots like Hello Kitty and Pokemon already have themed spaces, this marks the first time an Indian character is stepping into a full-fledged cafe format.

Inside the Chota Bheem cafe

The Chota Bheem Cafes are being designed as child-friendly zones with safe layouts, interactive play areas and seating that also caters to parents. Unlike the typical fried fare of play cafes, the menu will feature millet-based meals and healthier snacks, reflecting a shift towards conscious eating.

Beyond dining, the outlets will double as hubs for official Chhota Bheem merchandise, making it easier for fans to access authentic products. Each cafe is expected to employ around 25–30 people, creating direct and indirect job opportunities.

The Chhota Bheem Cafe is set to mark a new chapter in India’s food and entertainment space, transforming a beloved animated hero into a real-world experience that brings together food, play and culture.