Sarath City Capital Mall recently made headlines for being included in the top 5 largest malls in India. On the back of this huge recognition, Hyderabad is now gearing up for an even bigger shopping landmark- Lakeshore Mall.

With the construction reaching completion, this new mall is set to rise in the bustling Kukatpally area on December 12. With its massive planned footprint, prime location, and ambitious design, Lakeshore Mall is expected to redefine Hyderabad’s shopping and entertainment landscape, further strengthening the city’s reputation as a retail powerhouse.

What do we know about Lakeshore Mall so far?

Spread across a massive 1.66 million sq. ft, Lakeshore Mall is being touted as one of Hyderabad’s biggest retail landmarks yet. According to ASBL Landmark, the mall is expected to be 32% larger than Sarath City Capital Mall and nearly twice the size of Inorbit Mall. While the numbers are yet to be verified by the mall management, Lakeshore Mall is still setting expectations sky-high even before its doors open.

The grand opening is scheduled for December 12, and the tenant mix reflects just how ambitious the project is. The mall will house 100+ showrooms, bringing together a strong combination of international and national brands. Big names confirmed so far include H&M, Lifestyle, Starbucks, Max, and several more fashion, lifestyle, tech, and F&B players expected to join the lineup. On the entertainment front, the highlight is the confirmation from PVR that Lakeshore Mall will feature the premium PVR P[XL] format. This makes it only the second P[XL] screen in Hyderabad, following the one at Inorbit Mall.

Shoppers can access the mall directly from Kukatpally’s Balanagar Metro Station, making Lakeshore one of the few malls in the city with a dedicated entryway linked to the metro.

Hyderabad residents worried about traffic in Kukatpally

As excitement builds around the opening of Lakeshore Mall, many Hyderabadi residents are already voicing concerns about the increasing traffic congestion that could follow in the Kukatpally area.

Recent experiences with new malls in Hyderabad, like the congestion caused during LuLu Mall’s opening, have made residents wary of another major commercial hub drawing massive weekend crowds and long vehicle queues. Despite the mall’s direct metro connectivity, many fear that the surrounding roads, which are often packed even on regular days, may struggle to handle the additional footfall once Lakeshore Mall opens.