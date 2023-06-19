Hyderabad to get scattered rains, thunderstorms on Monday

Hyderabad: Parts of the city will witness isolated and scattered rains in the next few hours on Monday as per the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Also Read IMD Hyderabad forecasts rainfall in Telangana today

However, heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail in a few pockets in the districts on Monday and Tuesday.

Adilabad, KomarumBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal Jagityal, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Survapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda of Telangana will face heat wave conditions till Tuesday.

The weather department has warned citizens to stay alert with the weather and move to safer areas in case of bad conditions.

As per the forecast, isolated thundershowers activity is expected to continue up to June 20 following which the state will get light to moderate rain and thundershowers at a few places for the remaining days of the week.

Forcast by IMD_Metcentrehyd

Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 41 degrees to 44 degrees Celsius, while the Minimum temperature will fall in the range of 26 degrees to 29 degrees Celsius.

From June 21 to 23, heat waves in all the districts of Telangana are likely to subside, as predicted by the Meteorological department.

Telangana has been facing a heat wave condition for weeks with its maximum temperature soaring up to 45.3 degrees Celsius while Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius last week, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) report.

It is likely that the state will get respite from the heat with a temperature dipping down to normal 32-34 degrees Celcius till June 24.