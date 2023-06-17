IMD Hyderabad forecasts rainfall in Telangana today

Hyderabad: After yesterday’s heat wave warning for Telangana, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted rainfall for the state today. Today’s weather conditions are expected to bring thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls.

However, along with the rainfall forecast, the weather department has also issued a heat wave warning for Telangana.

Hyderabad is also likely to experience light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers during the evening or night. The temperature in Hyderabad is expected to range between 36-39 degrees Celsius, while the state as a whole may reach up to 44 degrees Celsius.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature in the state soared to 45.3 degrees Celsius, with Hyderabad recording 40.1 degrees Celsius, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) report. Notably, Bhadradri Kothagudem reported the highest temperature of 45.3 degrees Celsius, while Peddapalli and Suryapet experienced temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius. Asifnagar in Hyderabad reached a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius.

In light of the heat wave warning issued for Telangana, it is crucial for individuals residing in various districts, including Hyderabad, to adopt precautionary measures, particularly when venturing outdoors.