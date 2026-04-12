Hyderabad to get new centre for culture at Madhapur by December

Hyderabad: A modern cultural centre is coming up at the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) premises in Hyderabad’s Madhapur under the aegis of Sangeet Natak Akademi, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday, April 12.

Reddy, who inspected the ongoing construction, said Hyderabad currently depends almost entirely on Ravindra Bharathi for major cultural events and that the city was in acute need of additional venues.

“In this ever-expanding metro, there’s huge demand for spaces to host grand cultural programmes. The Narendra Modi government sanctioned this when I served as Union minister for culture and tourism,” he said.

Visited and reviewed the construction of the New Cultural Auditorium at CCRT, Madhapur, Hyderabad—sanctioned during my tenure as Union Culture Minister.



Once completed, this centre will emerge as a vibrant hub for cultural and artistic activities.



Sharing some glimpses from the… pic.twitter.com/z3HAtM2w1w — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) April 12, 2026

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The project, estimated at Rs 23 crore, is located in the Hitech City and is slated for completion by December. Reddy said the centre would serve artists and the film industry as a platform to showcase their work.

The centre will also function as a regional outpost of Sangeet Natak Akademi, with a mandate to bridge the cultural divide between north and south India, he added.

Reddy said the Akademi was also prepared to release additional funds to upgrade the main auditorium to national standards.