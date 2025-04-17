Hyderabad to get new IT hub in Puppalaguda spanning 450 acres: Dy CM

Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized the scale of the project and its potential to transform the local economy by creating substantial employment opportunities for the youth.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 17th April 2025 7:41 pm IST
Deputy Cm Bhatti Vikramarka disclosed that the state government has planned to auction 32 major mineral blocks in 2024-25 and 2025-26.
Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu announced the state government’s plans to establish a major Information Technology Knowledge Hub in Puppalaguda, covering 450 acres.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

This ambitious project aims to boost the city’s IT infrastructure and generate employment for around 5 lakh young people, he added.

The decision was reviewed in a high-level meeting chaired by the deputy chief minister and other cabinet ministers on Thursday, April 17.

MS Creative School

The land earmarked for the IT hub includes areas previously allotted to MLAs, MPs, IAS officers, revenue officials, and special police societies.

Also Read
Japanese corp proposes next-gen Industrial park in Telangana’s Future City

“However, 200 acres of land allocations to various societies were recently cancelled” by the Supreme Court. To compensate, an additional 250 acres of land under the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) adjacent to Puppalaguda will be merged for the hub’s development,” he stated.

Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized the scale of the project and its potential to transform the local economy by creating substantial employment opportunities for the youth.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 17th April 2025 7:41 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button