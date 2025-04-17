Hyderabad to get new IT hub in Puppalaguda spanning 450 acres: Dy CM

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu announced the state government’s plans to establish a major Information Technology Knowledge Hub in Puppalaguda, covering 450 acres.

This ambitious project aims to boost the city’s IT infrastructure and generate employment for around 5 lakh young people, he added.

The decision was reviewed in a high-level meeting chaired by the deputy chief minister and other cabinet ministers on Thursday, April 17.

The land earmarked for the IT hub includes areas previously allotted to MLAs, MPs, IAS officers, revenue officials, and special police societies.

“However, 200 acres of land allocations to various societies were recently cancelled” by the Supreme Court. To compensate, an additional 250 acres of land under the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) adjacent to Puppalaguda will be merged for the hub’s development,” he stated.

Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized the scale of the project and its potential to transform the local economy by creating substantial employment opportunities for the youth.