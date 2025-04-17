Japanese corp proposes next-gen Industrial park in Telangana’s Future City

Hyderabad: The Japanese conglomerate Marubeni Corporation has proposed establishing a next-generation industrial park in Telangana’s upcoming Future City.

The announcement was made following Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy’s meeting with the senior leadership of Marubeni in Tokyo on the first day of his official visit to Japan.

As per the proposal, Marubeni will invest an initial Rs 1,000 crore to develop a world-class industrial park across 600 acres in a phased manner within the proposed ‘Future City’ in Hyderabad. The park will be a dedicated hub for Japanese and other multinational companies looking to establish manufacturing operations in India as part of the ‘China plus 1’ strategy.

The industrial park is expected to attract cumulative investments exceeding Rs 5,000 crore and will focus on high-tech sectors including electronics, green pharma, precision engineering, aerospace, and defence.

Speaking on the occasion and welcoming Marubeni to the Future City being developed in Hyderabad, Telangana chief minister, Revanth Reddy said, “The Marubeni industrial park will be among the first of its kind to be developed in the proposed ‘Future City’. It is expected to create 30,000 direct and indirect jobs, enriching livelihoods and enhancing the skill ecosystem in Telangana.”

Marubeni Corporation, which operates in 65 countries through more than 410 group companies, has global business interests in energy, transportation, real estate, medical services, food and agriculture, chemicals, and finance. The corporation employs over 50,000 people worldwide.