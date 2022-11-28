Hyderabad to hold three-day sports meet for differently-abled

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities which falls on December 3, the Department of Welfare of Disabled and Senior Citizens plans to conduct a four-day sports event in the city on November 29 to December 3.

According to a press release, on November 29, state-level games and sports meet for persons with disabilities will be conducted from November 29 to December 1 at Lal Bahadur Stadium, Fathemaiden. Around 1000 persons with disabilities will participate.

Also Read Hyderabad: Applications for project assistant post open in NIMS

On December 2, at 7 am, the Disability Awareness Walk will be conducted from Peoples Plaza to Sri P V Narasimha Rao statue Necklace Road. Nearly 800 persons with disabilities, members of associations working for the disabled, government officials and other stakeholders will take part in the walk.

On December 3, state-level celebrations will be organised at the Ravindra Bharathi Main Auditorium from 10 am onwards.