Hyderabad to host International Startup Festival in September

Hyderabad: The city is preparing to host the third edition of the International Startup Festival 2024 from September 26 to 28, focusing on the theme of “Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the AI Era.”

The event, organized by the International Startup Foundation (ISF), will be inaugurated by Telangana’s Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI) in Gachibowli.

This three-day festival aims to connect high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), venture capitalists, and startups, addressing the current funding challenges in the industry.

Dr. JA Chowdary, ISF convenor and a veteran in the Indian tech sector, highlighted that the festival will attract over 500 global investors and corporate leaders, providing startup founders with opportunities to network and collaborate for future growth.

“The upcoming startup festival is anticipated to attract more than 500 prominent global investors and corporate leaders. This event will provide startup founders with a valuable platform to network with their peers, industry experts, and potential investors. The festival aims to facilitate collaboration among participants, enabling them to explore opportunities for future growth and development,” he stated.