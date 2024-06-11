Hyderabad in list of best cities for startup ecosystem in Asia

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has secured a spot in the list of best cities for startup ecosystems in Asia.

The ‘2024 Global Startup Ecosystem Report’ by Startup Genome, a US startup research firm, which surveyed 300 cities across 100 nations, also included five other Indian cities among the best destinations for startup ecosystems on the continent.

The assessment is based on the following five criteria:

Performance Funding Talent and experience Market reach Knowledge

Singapore tops the list

The list of the top 30 Asian cities is topped by Singapore. Globally, it ranked seventh.

Its global rank improved from eighth in 2023. In earlier years, the city’s global ranks were 16th, 17th, and 18th in 2020, 2021, and 2022, respectively.

The global list is topped by Silicon Valley in the US, followed by New York and London, which were jointly ranked second.

Following is the list of the top 20 startup ecosystems globally:

Silicon Valley New York City London Tel Aviv Los Angeles Boston Singapore Beijing Seoul Tokyo Shanghai Washington, D.C. Amsterdam-Delta Paris Berlin Miami Chicago Toronto-Waterloo San Diego Seattle

Hyderabad in list of top 30 best cities for startup ecosystem in Asia

In the list, Hyderabad ranked 19th, whereas Bengaluru secured the sixth spot.

Following is the list of the top 30 best cities for startup ecosystems in Asia:

Singapore Beijing Seoul Tokyo Shanghai Bengaluru Delhi Shenzhen Hangzhou Mumbai Hong Kong Jakarta Guangzhou Wuxi Nanjing Kuala Lumpur Taipei City Chennai Hyderabad Chengdu Bangkok Wuhan Manila Kansai Region Ho Chi Minh City Pune Tianjin Xiamen Busan Hanoi

Additionally, Hyderabad has been ranked in the list of best emerging ecosystem cities in Asia and globally. Emerging ecosystems are startup communities at earlier stages of growth.