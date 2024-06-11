Hyderabad in list of best cities for startup ecosystem in Asia

The list of the top 30 Asian cities is topped by Singapore.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 11th June 2024 11:45 am IST
List of Indian cities that make it to top 40 startup destinations
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has secured a spot in the list of best cities for startup ecosystems in Asia.

The ‘2024 Global Startup Ecosystem Report’ by Startup Genome, a US startup research firm, which surveyed 300 cities across 100 nations, also included five other Indian cities among the best destinations for startup ecosystems on the continent.

The assessment is based on the following five criteria:

  1. Performance
  2. Funding
  3. Talent and experience
  4. Market reach
  5. Knowledge

Singapore tops the list

The list of the top 30 Asian cities is topped by Singapore. Globally, it ranked seventh.

Its global rank improved from eighth in 2023. In earlier years, the city’s global ranks were 16th, 17th, and 18th in 2020, 2021, and 2022, respectively.

The global list is topped by Silicon Valley in the US, followed by New York and London, which were jointly ranked second.

Following is the list of the top 20 startup ecosystems globally:

  1. Silicon Valley
  2. New York City
  3. London
  4. Tel Aviv
  5. Los Angeles
  6. Boston
  7. Singapore
  8. Beijing
  9. Seoul
  10. Tokyo
  11. Shanghai
  12. Washington, D.C.
  13. Amsterdam-Delta
  14. Paris
  15. Berlin
  16. Miami
  17. Chicago
  18. Toronto-Waterloo
  19. San Diego
  20. Seattle

Hyderabad in list of top 30 best cities for startup ecosystem in Asia

In the list, Hyderabad ranked 19th, whereas Bengaluru secured the sixth spot.

Following is the list of the top 30 best cities for startup ecosystems in Asia:

  1. Singapore
  2. Beijing
  3. Seoul
  4. Tokyo
  5. Shanghai
  6. Bengaluru
  7. Delhi
  8. Shenzhen
  9. Hangzhou
  10. Mumbai
  11. Hong Kong
  12. Jakarta
  13. Guangzhou
  14. Wuxi
  15. Nanjing
  16. Kuala Lumpur
  17. Taipei City
  18. Chennai
  19. Hyderabad
  20. Chengdu
  21. Bangkok
  22. Wuhan
  23. Manila
  24. Kansai Region
  25. Ho Chi Minh City
  26. Pune
  27. Tianjin
  28. Xiamen
  29. Busan
  30. Hanoi

Additionally, Hyderabad has been ranked in the list of best emerging ecosystem cities in Asia and globally. Emerging ecosystems are startup communities at earlier stages of growth.

