Hyderabad to host second edition of Queer Indie film and Lit Fest on Oct 12

Hyderabad: The Queer Women Collective, a Hyderabad-based initiative, is said to host the second edition of Queer Indie Film and Lit Fest (QIFLIF) on October 12 at Prasad Labs in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

The festival will run from 10 am to 9 pm, featuring nine films and a book launch titled Surviving Loudly by Supriyo Chakraborty, an LGBTQIA+ rights advocate. A special chat show titled “Queer History of Hyderabad” will offer a deep dive into the city’s queer past.

Themed around “storytelling,” the event will feature an array of events in music, stand-up comedy, poetry, dance and storytelling, live concerts, art exhibitions and a flea market with over 40 queer and ally-led brands, fostering empathy and visibility for the community.

Last year, the festival attracted 300 attendees, supported by the Queer Nilayam, Society for Transgender Action and Rights and Rights and Queer-Trans wellness to spotlight queer artists, particularly trans community members and queer women, through diverse forms of art.