Hyderabad to host two-day entrepreneurship summit at HITEX exhibition centre

Hyderabad: The Telangana government, in collaboration with The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), is set to host the Hyderabad Entrepreneurship Summit (HES 2025) on October 31 and November 1 at the HITEX Exhibition Center.

The collaboration comes as a part of TiE’s national mission of creating 1 million entrepreneurs, 10 million jobs, and 100 billion USD in value over the next decade.

The event will be inaugurated by Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and IT minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu and is expected to be attended by over 1,500 entrepreneurs, investors, corporates, and policymakers. The Hyderabad Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Collective (HEEC) Memorandum of Understanding will also be signed at the event.

The event will also serve as a platform for the state’s most promising start-ups to present their pitch in front of potential investors as part of the TiE50 Telangana Launch with pitches on day 2 will featuring start-ups involved in deep tech, healthtech, defence, and AI.

Industry experts will give masterclasses to enhance the skillset of the entrepreneurial talent pool, while an expo will allow over 80 innovators to promote their enterprises.