The DDN process involves geo-tagging all properties and utilities across the city, assigning each property a unique sequential number

Hyderabad to introduce digital door numbers with QR codes
Hyderabad: As part of the Geographic Information System (GIS) survey, Hyderabad is set to implement Digital Door Numbering (DDN). Residences will receive digital door numbers on weatherproof plates, featuring a number and a QR code for easy access.

The DDN process involves geo-tagging all properties and utilities across the city, assigning each property a unique sequential number. This will enhance e-governance services and emergency response by connecting multiple services to a single ID and ensuring consistent communication across departments.

In addition to homes, utilities such as road networks, nalas, culverts, street lights, lakes, parks, fire stations, flyovers, and community halls will be marked on the base map. While major physical details will be auto-fetched from the map, GHMC plans to gather attribute-level data from other civic departments.

GHMC is emphasizing data privacy and security during these field surveys, ensuring that no personal information from citizens is collected.

